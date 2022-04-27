LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases due to COVID-19 in Arkansas are continuing to see a slight uptick on Wednesday.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,372 active cases of the virus, an increase of 56 from the previous day. There were 161 new cases reported in the latest data, raising the total cases for the state during the pandemic to 835,408.

The ADH data showed 50 patients hospitalized with the virus, which is three more than Tuesday. There were 11 patients on ventilators, one more than the previous day, and 17 in ICU care, up two from Tuesday.

There were two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday, pushing the Arkansas total to 11,372 since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, 4,309 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. Currently, 1,587,410 Arkansans are fully vaccinated, with another 374,840 residents being partially vaccinated.