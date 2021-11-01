COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue steady decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas are down once again, falling to 4,420.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported Monday that two people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the hospitalization count to 331. There are 89 patients on ventilators, a decrease of four from Sunday.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed active cases went down by 397. There were 137 new cases of the virus reported Monday, moving the state’s total during the pandemic to 513,352.

The data also reported eight more deaths attributed to the virus, which sets the total for the state at 8,384.

“Our case report continues to show the steady decline of COVID across Arkansas. Vaccine numbers are higher than last week, and I’m hopeful we’ll continue to see more Arkansans get first doses and booster doses this week.” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet.

ADH also reported 2,820 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. Fully immunized Arkansans increased to 1,398,784, while the total of Arkansans partially vaccinated is 287,324.