LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the latest COVID-19 figures at his weekly press conference Tuesday, Feb. 1.

According to the report from the Arkansas Department of Health, active cases have declined 5,914 to a total of 57,392, while the total number of cases has increased 4,637 to 781,396.

Gov. Hutchinson also reported 39 more Arkansans have died from COVId-19, bringing the total to 9,667 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations saw a decrease on those hospitalized and those on ventilators, with four less and eight less, respectively. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients sits at 1,711 with 242 Arkansans on ventilators.

33,387 Arkansans have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,420 have been on ventilators during that time.

Nearly 4,000,000 vaccine doses have been administered, at 3,885,853, a 3,988 increase since yesterday, while 4,921,225 have been received, a 21,865 decrease from yesterday.

The percent of doses given rests at 79%, while 372,095 Arkansans have been partially immunized, and 1,546,075 have been fully immunized.

Arkansas counties with the highest numbers of new cases include:

Pulaski: 475

Benton: 344

Washington: 286

Gov. Hutchinson also acknowledged the “Project ACT At-Home Tests,” which is a public-private partnership delivering 1.1 million tests to residents in various states, including Arkansas. Each order includes one kit, which has five tests.

These kits can be expected within one to two weeks after ordering at new costs.