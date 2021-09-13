COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases drop by 1,700+, deaths continue steady rate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas dropped significantly in new data released Monday while deaths attributed to the virus continued to increase.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported that the active case count decreased by 1,767 to 17,821. In total, the state saw 646 new cases of the virus Monday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 475,647.

The ADH data also showed 31 more deaths among patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total for the state to 7,298. Over the last week, the state has averaged 32.5 new deaths each day from the virus.

Health officials reported that hospitalizations from the virus decreased by five to 1,113 in the last 24 hours. There were 443 patients requiring ICU treatment, a 24-hour decrease of 17. The ADH figures also showed there is one less patient on ventilators in the last day, putting the current total at 286.

Adults 35-44 were the group with the newest cases in the last 24 hours with 111. They are followed closely behind by patients aged 25-34 with 106 new cases.

More than 2,652 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours, and the number of Arkansans fully immunized increased by 1,729 to 1,281,255, The number of residents partially immunized continued its fall and now sits at 313,815.