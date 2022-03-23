LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Wednesday shows that the numbers of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas continue to decline even as there was a slight rise in the number of patients hospitalized with the virus.

The Arkansas Department of Health figures showed active cases dropped by 11 to 1,488. Overall, the state saw 249 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the pandemic total to 831,947 cases.

There were seven COVID-19 patients added to the number in Arkansas hospitals in the last day, bringing the current count to 146. The number of patients in ICU care remained steady at 55 while the number of patients on ventilators rose by one to 37.

There were an additional 25 deaths attributed to COVID-19, moving the total number to 11,152 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccination efforts saw 1,418 doses administered in the past day, while the number of Arkansans with full immunity from the virus climbed to 1,576,144. Another 371,363 state residents have partial immunity.