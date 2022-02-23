LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Wednesday shows that the numbers of active COVID-19 cases and patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas continue to decline.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 8,251 active cases of the virus Wednesday, a drop of 717 from the previous day. There were 1,059 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 817,227 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also revealed a decrease of 63 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, dropping that number to 602. There were seven fewer patients on ventilators than the day prior, moving that number to 95, while 185 patients are in ICU due to the virus, down by 25 from the previous day.

Health officials reported 36 additional deaths Wednesday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 10,341.

In the last 24 hours, 1,995 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,564,887, with another 370,717 being partially immunized.