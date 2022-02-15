LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released data Tuesday showing the continued fall of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

The ADH data also showed 14,551 active cases of the virus reported Tuesday, a decrease of 1,727 from the previous day. There were 1,685 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 809,396 since the pandemic began.

According to the latest figures, there was a decrease of 32 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours to 1,050. New patients put on ventilators went down by eight in the last day, moving that number to 157 while 305 people are in Arkansas intensive care units due to the virus, down by 29 from the prior day.

Health officials reported 44 deaths Tuesday increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic causes to 10,141.

“We continue to see key metrics like new and active cases and hospitalizations decline,” Gov. Hutchinson said in a post to social media. “Regrettably, we are still seeing a high number of deaths, and over 81% of COVID deaths have been unvaccinated. It’s critical we all get vaccinated.”

In the last 24 hours, 3,846 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,558,916, with another 370,780 partially immunized.