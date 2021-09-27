COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases, hospitalizations down to lowest levels since mid-July

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The numbers of active cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations from the virus are down to levels not seen since mid-July according to new data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The ADH reported that the active case count fell by 989 Monday to 11,505. The state reported 470 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 493,120.

Health officials also reported hospitalizations were down 26 in the last 24 hours to 835 patients. There were 377 patients requiring ICU treatment, a 24-hour decrease of 17. Two new patients were reported as needing ventilators in the last day, moving the current total to 234.

The last time active cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 were as low as the reported figures Monday was July 20, when the active case count was at 11,475 and the number of coronavirus patients in Arkansas was 815.

The ADH data also show 40 more deaths had been added to state reports in the last 24 hours, pushing the total for the state during the pandemic to 7,630.

Adults 35-44 were the group with the newest cases in the last 24 hours with 72. They are followed closely behind by patients aged 25-34 with 69 new cases.

More than 2,131 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours, and the number of Arkansans fully immunized increased by 928 to 1,327,701, The number of residents partially immunized now sits at 295,449.