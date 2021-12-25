COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases pass 10,000 for the first time since September

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Christmas Day passed 10,000 active cases of COVID-19 for the first time since late September. There were also 14 more deaths reported.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 10,033 active cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, an increase of 461 over the previous day. The last time Arkansas had more than 10,000 active cases reported was Sept. 29, when there were 10,620 cases reported.

Saturday also saw 14 more deaths due to COVID-19 complications reported. That brings up the total number of deaths in Arkansas from COVID-19 complications up to 9,058.

Pulaski County and Craighead County have reported the most new cases since yesterday.

There were 1,024 news cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 549,991.

Hospitalizations were down on Christmas Day. There were 24 few people hospitalized, bringing that number of people down to 467. Of those hospitalized, 113 are on ventilators, which is five more than the previous day.

As of Christmas day, 1,498,319 Arkansans are fully vaccinated, which is 524 more than on Christmas Eve. The number of Arkansans that are partially vaccinated went by 732, bringing that number to 349,144. In total, 4,448,220 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Arkansas.