LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released by the Arkansas Department of Health Tuesday shows that active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have now pushed above 7,000 as an upward trend continues.

ADH data shows 7,136 active cases of the virus Tuesday, up 190 from the previous day, with the last time data showing active cases as high being February 24, 2022. There were 740 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 851,275 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also showed a bump of 10 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, moving that count to 186. The number of patients on a ventilator went up by one to eight, while patients in ICU due to the virus remain at 20.

Health officials reported one additional death attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday, pushing the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic at 11,527.

The data also showed that as of Tuesday 4,089,825 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 1,206 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,618,319, with another 285,982 being partially immunized.