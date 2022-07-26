There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to new data from the Arkansas Department of Health, active cases of COVID-19 in the state have been seeing a continued decline over the past week.

The ADH reported Tuesday that Arkansas currently has 15,516 active cases of the virus, down 65 from the previous day. The latest figures also put the state’s pandemic case total at 897,760, which is up 1,485 from Monday.

There are currently 418 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Natural State, an increase of five. The number of COVID patients in ICUs decreased by seven to now stand at 70, while the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators remains at 15.

There were five deaths attributed to COVID-19 added Tuesday, pushing the total for the state to 11,678.

Currently, 1,649,186 Arkansans are fully vaccinated, with another 287,487 residents being partially vaccinated.