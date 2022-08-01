There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Monday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas has slightly dropped while the state has seen no change in hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 14,728 active cases of the virus Monday, a decrease of 1,042 from the previous day. There were 582 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 904,513 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also showed hospitalizations remained at 386. The number of patients on ventilators went up by one to 21, while 63 patients are in ICU due to the virus, down nine from the previous day.

Health officials reported no additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Monday, with the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic remaining at 11,719.

In the last 24 hours, 334 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,651,118, with another 287,715 being partially immunized.