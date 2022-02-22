LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The decline of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas continues the trend of falling numbers over recent weeks.

The Arkansas Department of Health data shows that the number of active cases in the state fell by 1,002 to 8,968 in the past 24 hours. The figures show there have now been 816,168 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with new cases increasing by 869 since Monday.

The ADH data reported 665 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 51 since Monday. The figures also showed 102 patients currently on ventilators, seven fewer than Monday and 210 ICU cases, with a drop of three.

Tuesday’s update also showed an increase of 13 in the number of Arkansans who have died due to COVID-19, driving that total to 10,305.

ADH also reported that there are now 1,564,201 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 370,746 who are partially immunized.