COVID-19 in Arkansas: Fewer people seek vaccine over weekend, active cases down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were down significantly on Sunday, less than half the previous day in some cases. The state also saw the number of active cases go down.

The number of new COVID-19 vaccine doses given out were down Sunday compared to previous days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Only 4,934 people received doses of the vaccine, less than half the previous day.

The number of fully immunized Arkansans climbed by just 1,008 on Sunday to 1,488,345. Now, 52.3% of the Arkansas population ages 5 and older are fully immunized.

Partially immunized Arkansans went up by 620 to 341,687. Twelve percent of the Arkansas population ages 5 and older are partially immunized.

There were also 2,301 Arkansans who received their third dose, bringing that number up to 393,514.

There were 406 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Arkansas on Sunday, about half the number of the previous day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of cases is 543,648.

There were 7,692 active cases of COVID-19 detected on Sunday, 214 fewer than the previous day.

“Active cases decreased today with no new hospitalizations, this is positive news as we move into the week of Christmas,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “As families gather this week make sure to use caution as we face the incoming Omicron virus.”

Fourteen more deaths were reported on Sunday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,956 people have died. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas is now greater than the current population of Greenwood, Arkansas’ 44th largest city, which is 8,952.

Of the people who have died since Feb. 1, 85.3% were not fully vaccinated.

The number of Arkansans hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications is unchanged from yesterday, remaining at 516. There are 93 people on ventilators, one less than Saturday. There are 205 people in Arkansas intensive care units, a decrease of three from yesterday.

Of the hospitalizations due to COVID-19 complications since Feb. 1 in Arkansas, 87.2% have been individuals who are not fully vaccinated.