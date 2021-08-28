COVID-19 in Arkansas: Fully-vaccinated Arkansans pass 1.2 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The number of Arkansans who have been fully vaccinated reached and passed 1.2 million within the last 24 hours.

The number of fully vaccinated Arkansans increased by 8,175 since yesterday, bringing the number up to 1,204,569. In total, 37,090 doses COVID-19 vaccine were reported in the state since yesterday.



The number of patients in the ICU due to COVID-19 went up by 17, bringing the total number to 524.

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Arkansas went down by 52, moving to 1,272.

The number of patients on ventilators declined slightly, with six less patients using them, bringing the total to 342.

Eighteen more deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 6,854.

The state saw 2,136 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total who’ve been infected since the pandemic began in the state in 2020 to 448,596.

The number of active cases increased since Friday by 469, bringing the number to 24,697.

.