COVID-19 in Arkansas: Fully-vaccinated Arkansans pass 1.2 million

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The number of Arkansans who have been fully vaccinated reached and passed 1.2 million within the last 24 hours.

The number of fully vaccinated Arkansans increased by 8,175 since yesterday, bringing the number up to 1,204,569. In total, 37,090 doses COVID-19 vaccine were reported in the state since yesterday.

The number of patients in the ICU due to COVID-19 went up by 17, bringing the total number to 524.

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Arkansas went down by 52, moving to 1,272.

The number of patients on ventilators declined slightly, with six less patients using them, bringing the total to 342.

Eighteen more deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 6,854.

The state saw 2,136 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total who’ve been infected since the pandemic began in the state in 2020 to 448,596.

The number of active cases increased since Friday by 469, bringing the number to 24,697.

.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers