COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hutchinson opens vaccinations to residents older than 70, staff at schools, colleges & daycares

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Hutchinson says starting Jan. 18, Arkansans 70 and above & staff of K-12 schools, universities and daycares can get vaccines.

So far, 89,449 people have been given the vaccine, with 8,653 receiving their dose in the past 24 hours.

The Arkansas Department of Health stated that new cases are at 3,209, with the total active cases of COVID-19 in the state at 259,553, which includes 2,095 confirmed cases and 1,114 probable cases,

There were 40 deaths reported Friday, which includes 32 confirmed cases and 8 from probable cases.

In total, 4,121 people have lost their lives due to complications of the virus.

There are currently 1,354 hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, which is down 17 from Thursday. ADH also reported 251 patients on ventilators.

Tuesday’s numbers noted that 40,455 people in the state had recovered from the virus.

The top counties for new cases are Pulaski (405), Sebastian (401), Benton (377), Washington (268) and Garland (177).

