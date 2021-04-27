COVID-19 in Arkansas: Governor to give COVID-19 update as restrictions slowly lift

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon as Arkansas is seeing advancements toward normality due to vaccinations.

The update comes as the state resumes the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and after the CDC announcement that fully vaccinated Americans don’t have to wear masks outside.

As of Monday, there were 1,805 active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. There have been 697,096 Arkansans fully immunized from the virus, and another 306,145 have been partially immunized.

The governor’s address will be streamed live beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the player above.

