LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Thursday shows that the number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Arkansas continues to drop, now with the lowest number of patients since early in the pandemic.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed the number of patients hospitalized with the virus was 53, a drop of 11 in the last 24 hours. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by two to 12, while the number of COVID-19 ICU patients went down by three to 19.

The ADH data showed 1,068 active cases of the virus Thursday, a jump of 11 from the previous day. There were 89 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 834,037 since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported eight additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Thursday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,333.

The latest figures also showed that as of Thursday 4,019,563 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 2,667 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,582,934, with another 373,316 being partially immunized.