COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations dip to lowest point since Aug. 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Hospitals around Arkansas are seeing some relief as new state data shows that the number of patients with COVID-19 around the state have dipped to below 1,200 in more than a month.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported that hospitalizations from the virus decreased by 15 to 1,194 in the last 24 hours, marking the lowest level of cases since August 1.

There were 508 patients requiring ICU treatment, a 24-hour decrease of 11. The ADH figures also showed there is five fewer patients on ventilators in the last day, putting the current total at 315.

The data shows that the state saw 2,481 new cases of the virus Thursday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 469,977. The active case count increased by 214 to 19,714.

The ADH data also showed 27 more deaths among patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total for the state to 7,169.

Children 11-17 were the group with the newest cases in the last 24 hours with 416. They are followed closely behind by patients aged 25-34 with 392 new cases.

More than 13,278 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours, and the number of Arkansans fully immunized increased by 7,873 to 1,265,882, The number of residents partially immunized continued its 20-day fall and now sits at 320,403.