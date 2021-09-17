COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations fall below 1,000 for the first time since July

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hospitalizations for COVID-19 related symptoms in Arkansas fell below 1,000 for the first time since July 26.

Friday’s numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health showed that hospitalizations in the state are continuing to decrease as 75 more beds became available, dropping the state number of hospitalizations to 999.

Combined with the continuing decline in active cases, this gives the state’s health system a little more room to breathe.

According to figures from the ADH, the number of active cases fell by 93, bringing the total number of active cases to 16,308. The total cases count is 482,743, an increase of 1,809 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

The ADH also reported eight fewer patients on ventilators, bringing the total to 298. There are also 13 more patients in ICU care, moving that number to 469 in the state.

Unfortunately, the state saw 17 new deaths within the last 24 hours, pushing the state death total to 7,412.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted about the trends in active cases and hospitalizations, expressing hope that they continue.

“For the sixth day in a row, the number of active COVID cases has decreased,” Hutchinson said. “Our hospitalizations are also at the lowest point since late July. We’re continuing to move in the right direction, and we need everyone’s help to stay on that path.”