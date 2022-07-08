LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released by the Arkansas Department of Health Friday shows that the number of hospitalizations topped 300 for the first time since March while the number of new cases stood at 1,500 for a third consecutive day.

The ADH data showed a bump of three hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, moving that count to 302, its highest point since March 9, 2022. The number of patients on a ventilator moved down by four to eight, while 54 patients are in ICU due to the virus, down five from the previous day.

There were 1,939 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 875,200 since the pandemic began. Since Tuesday, the state has seen more than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The latest figures also showed 14,144 active cases of the virus Friday, an increase of 874 from the previous day.

Health officials reported eight additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Friday, pushing up the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic at 11,608.

The Friday figures also showed that 4,230,325 total doses had been administered in the state since they became available, an increase of 2,461 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,643,260, with another 286,109 being partially immunized.