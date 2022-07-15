LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Data released by the Arkansas Department of Health Friday shows that the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state topped 400 for the first time since March, jumping by nearly 100 in just the past week.

The ADH data showed a bump of 25 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, moving that count to 401, its highest point since March 4. Just last Friday, the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 reached 302.

The number of patients on a ventilator remained at 18, while 71 patients were listed in ICU due to the virus, up five from the previous day.

There were 1,484 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 884,815 since the pandemic began. The latest figures also showed 16,197 active cases of the virus Friday, an increase of 340 from the previous day.

Health officials reported five additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Friday, pushing up the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic at 11,629.