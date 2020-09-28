Coronavirus in Arkansas: hospitalizations, vent usage, deaths, all increase

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, there are 807 new cases of COVID-19, 7,142 are active, 35 more people were hospitalized for a total of 496, 13 more are on ventilators for a total of 99, and 21 people have died for a cumulative total of 1,329 — since Sunday, September 27, according to a statement from the Governor’s office.

Governor Asa Hutchinson provided the data from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). The state has had a total of 82,049 cases and 71,509 recoveries. There were 7,056 PCR tests and nine antigen tests.

TOP COUNTIES WITH COVID-19 CASES

Pulaski, 74

Sebastian, 37

Craighead, 29

Garland, 26

Faulkner, 25

“It’s critical that we all continue following the guidance of our public health officials to slow the spread of this virus,” said Gov. Hutchinson. “I will have updates on our testing efforts and the White House Task Force report at tomorrow’s weekly briefing.”

(Note: The data from the ADH report below is a bit different from what the governor released later in the day. Example, ADH reports 786 cases, the governor reported 807.)