COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 110,000 vaccinations in last week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to Gov. Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health more than 110,000 vaccinations were given out over the last week with more than 500,000 Arkansans receiving at least 1 dose of the vaccine.

Gov. Hutchinson said that he expects this number to keep climbing.

We have seen an increase of nearly 110,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the past week, and we anticipate this number to continue to climb. Gov. Hutchinson

There were 18,815 doses given in the last 24 hours.

There are 285,090 full immunized Arkansans as of Friday and 531,262 who have received at least 1 dose.

The ADH reported 459 new cases for a total of 326,499.

The ADH said there are 3,158 active cases, which is an increase of 14 from Thursday. 259 are hospitalized, which is down 19 from Thursday; 64 on ventilators, which is down 3 from Thursday

27 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,437

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 59

Benton, 52

Garland, 36

Faulkner, 33

Washington, 32

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: