COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 1,900 new cases, nearly 1,000 active cases reported

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas Department of Health released updated COVID-19 numbers for Sunday showing nearly 1,000 active cases added and more than 1,900 new cases of COVID-19.

The ADH report shows 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Health officials reported 1,984 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 388,436. The active case count went up to 19,738 after a 948 increase.

Another 34 new hospitalizations were also reported in the last 24 hours. bringing the current total to 1,139.

There are 13 new patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 235.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to slowly increase with the number of Arkansans becoming fully immunized now at 1,061,721, an increase of 1,940 in the last 24 hours.

The number of partially immunized Arkansans jumped by 3,454 cases in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 312,071.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers