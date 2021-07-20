COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 6,000 Arkansans now dead during pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Arkansas passed a grim milestone over the weekend in the now year and a half long fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state epidemiologist with the Arkansas Department of Health joined at 4 p.m. to talk about the state of COVID-19 in Arkansas and how it is impacting hospitals around the state.

Dr. Dillaha notes in the interview that over the last 24 hours there was a 79 patient increase in hospitalizations which she said is the largest one-day increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

Dillaha also mentions that several hospitals across the state are reporting that they are working at full capacity.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new deaths from the virus since Friday, moving the total during the pandemic to 6,007.

Health officials also reported 2,552 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the active case count to 10,505 and the total case count to 365,132.

The ADH reported that 766 Arkansans are now hospitalized, which is an increase of 85 from Friday. There are also 124 on ventilators, which is an increase of 5 from Friday.

The latest number from Arkansas come on the same day that the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a recommendation that everyone over the age of 2 heading back to schools this fall should be wearing masks inside buildings, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement regarding the numbers reported from over the weekend: