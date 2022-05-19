LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released data Thursday showing new cases over the previous two days are hitting highs not seen since March.

The ADH data showed there were 403 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 839,836 since the beginning of the pandemic. Active cases of the virus are at 2,914, an increase of 151 from the previous day.

According to the latest figures, the number of hospitalizations saw no change, remaining at 58. The number of patients on ventilators went up by one to 7, while 15 people are in Arkansas intensive care units due to the virus, down by three from the prior day.

Health officials reported no additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the number of people who died in the state since the beginning of the pandemic at 11,426.

In the last 24 hours, 1,773 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. The number of Arkansans who are considered fully immunized rose to 1,593,298, with another 376,002 partially immunized.