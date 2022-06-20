There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday’s data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas continue an upward trend.

The ADH data showed 251 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 855,543. The number of active cases went down to 456 cases, now sitting at 8,307.

Thursday’s update also showed deaths attributed to COVID-19 remaining at 11,540.

The ADH data also reported 181 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 15 since Sunday. The number of patients on ventilators went up by four to 13, while 33 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up seven from the previous day.

The ADH also reported 124 new vaccine doses being given out since Sunday’s report. There are now 1,619,597 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 286,027 who are partially immunized.