LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Thursday shows that the number of total COVID-19 vaccines given out to combat cases in Arkansas has now passed 4,000,000.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed that as of Thursday 4,001,516 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 2,951 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,580,299, with another 372,649 being partially immunized.

The ADH data showed 1,022 active cases of the virus Thursday, a jump of 30 from the previous day. There were 105 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 833,485 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also showed the number of patients hospitalized with the virus was 95, a drop of one in the last 24 hours. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 23, while the number of COVID-19 ICU patients went up by two to 35.

Health officials reported five additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Thursday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,301.