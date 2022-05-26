LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released data Thursday showing Arkansas COVID-19 patients on ventilators are continuing toward the lowest rate since the earliest days of the pandemic.

The ADH data showed the number of patients on ventilators due to the virus is now down to just two, after a decrease of one over the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 70 hospitalizations attributed to the virus after an increase of five, while 10 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up by one from the previous day.

The new data also showed 3,627 active cases of the virus Tuesday, an increase of 91 from the previous day. There were 373 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 842,048 since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported seven additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the number of people who died in the state since the beginning of the pandemic at 11,468.

In the last 24 hours, 1,782 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. The number of Arkansans who are considered fully immunized rose to 1,595,141, with another 376,356 partially immunized.