COVID-19 in Arkansas: Positive hospitalizations pass 1,000 for the first time since summer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has passed 1,000 hospitalizations for the first time since last summer. It also set a record for reported active COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in a row on Sunday.

Arkansas Department of Health reported that the number of COVID-19 positive hospitalizations in the state was 1,010 on Sunday, an increase of 40 since the previous day. This is the first time Arkansas has seen more than 1,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in hospitals since Sept. 20. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sept. 20 was. 1,027.

There were two more people on ventilators in the state on Sunday, bringing that total to 133. The number of COVID-19 patients in Arkansas intensive care units went down by 13, bringing that total to 266.

ADH also reported that there were 59,579 active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. That’s a 2,197 increase over the previous day and the lowest reported increase since Jan. 3 when there were 585 additional active cases reported.

The total reported cases of COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic went up by 4,308 on Sunday. That brings the number of total cases in Arkansas to 617,322.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson made remarks about vaccination data on his Twitter account.

“Vaccination data is not yet available,” Hutchinson said. “Testing continues to be high with over 12,000 PCR tests reported.”