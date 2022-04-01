LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New COVID-19 data from the Arkansas Department of Health Friday show the continued slide down of active cases and hospitalizations in the state.

The ADH data shows the number of active cases fell by nine to 1,128. The data showed 107 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 833,029.

Health officials also showed that the number of patients in hospitals around the state who are positive for COVID-19 fell by four, bringing the current number to 110. The number of patients in ICU care remained at 37, while the number of patients on ventilators was down by two to 21.

There were an additional seven deaths attributed to COVID-19, moving the total number to 11,237 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccination efforts saw 2,333 doses administered in the past day, while the number of Arkansans with full immunity from the virus climbed to 1,578,369. Another 372,002 state residents have partial immunity.