COVID-19 in Arkansas: State passes 500,000 cases; Active cases, hospitalizations continue to decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas passed a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday as the state reported its 500,000 case of the virus, even as current active cases continue to fall.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed that there were 893 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 500,779.

Active cases of COVID-19 were down from the prior day by 189 to 7,690.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 went down by 31 to currently sit at 593. There are 280 COVID-19 patients in ICU care and 173 patients on ventilators.

The state reported 21 more deaths attributed to the virus, pushing the total for the state to 7,802.

More than 10,525 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans increased to 1,354,611, with an additional 288,664 Arkansans being partially vaccinated. There are 64,874 residents who have received booster doses of the vaccine.