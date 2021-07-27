COVID-19 in Arkansas: State sees highest single-day increase in deaths from virus since March

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – As hospitals around the state report operating at full capacity, new data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows the state just had its deadliest day since March in terms of COVID-19.

The ADH report shows 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest death count from the virus since March 12 when 27 new deaths were reported.

Health officials reported 621 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count down to 375,971. The active case count dropped to 14,627.

Another 61 new hospitalizations were also reported in the last 24 hours. bringing the current total to 980 inching the state closer to 1,000 total patients in the hospital. This figure has jumped by 668 from just one month ago on June 26 when they were at 312.

There is one less patient on a ventilator in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 172.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to slowly increase with the number of Arkansans becoming fully immunized now at 1,046,302, an increase of 750 in the last 24 hours.

The number of partially immunized Arkansans jumped by 2,121 cases in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 280,029.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers