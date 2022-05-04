LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Wednesday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas are continuing a two-day uptick after a slight fall on Monday.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 1,621 active cases of the virus Wednesday a jump of 110 from the previous day. There were 226 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 836,343 since the pandemic began.

The ADH data showed the number of patients hospitalized with the virus was 40, a drop of one in the last 24 hours. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 13, while the number of COVID-19 ICU patients remained at 17.

Health officials reported five additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,403.

The latest figures also showed that as of Wednesday 4,059,259 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 1,601 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,589,160, with another 375,320 being partially immunized.