COVID-19 in Arkansas: Vaccinations continue to increase, slight uptick in active cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of new COVID-19 vaccinations given in the last 24-hours in Arkansas reached its highest level in nearly two weeks Tuesday, even as the number of active cases of the virus increased slightly.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health reported 13,556 new vaccine doses were administered in the past day, the most in a single day since October 28.

In a tweet, Gov. Asa Hutchinson commended the increase in vaccinations while noting that many of the doses were booster shots and pushing for more Arkansans to get their first vaccine dose.

Our vaccine numbers have improved from last Tuesday. While many of these doses are boosters, we need to continue to work to get first doses administered. Winter is approaching, and the vaccine is our best defense against the spread of COVID. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) November 9, 2021

The number of Arkansans with full immunity climbed to 1,411,708, with another 294,337 having partial immunity.

While the reported increase in daily vaccine numbers was applauded by state leaders, Arkansas also saw the number of active cases increase by 86 to 4360. There were 614 new cases of the virus reported around the state, moving the state’s total to 517,000.

Health officials also added 14 deaths to the state’s pandemic total, moving that tally to 8,522.

The number of more severe cases saw minimal declines, with the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 dropping by one to 288, with 63 patients on ventilators, a drop of two from the previous day.