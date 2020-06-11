COVID-19 is a serious public health emergency, Washington Regional, Governor say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Hospital said COVID-19 is a serious public health emergency and Governor Asa Hutchinson agrees.

Hutchinson addressed the hospital’s claim on seeing more hospitalizations due to COVID-19 during today’s news briefing.

He said he agrees it is not a result of just seeing more cases but rather more people are getting sick from COVID-19 and need to be hospitalized.

This comes a day after Hutchinson announced the state will move forward as a whole into Phase Two of reopening.

“That letter is an emphasis, an exclamation point that this has serious consequences. We have to take it seriously and follow these public health guidelines, so I am grateful for the letter and think it was a good message,” Hutchinson said.

