ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas has started to see more active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as summer comes around.

Dr. Joel Tumlison with the Arkansas Department of Health said there’s a few factors at play leading to the rise. He said people are using less precautions, there’s some different variants of Omicron circulating, and people’s immunity from the Omicron surge in January is starting to wane.

“There’s certainly more COVID going around, there’s more risk of coming into contact with someone who’s infected with COVID, Tumlison said.

Active COVID-19 cases in the state are at 4,529. Cases were in the 1,000s during April. Hospitalizations have also increased to 97, the highest that number has been since April 8.

“There’s been a slight increase in hospitalization,” Tumlison said. “Certainly our hospitals are managing well, they’re not overwhelmed by any stretch of the imagination by COVID cases right now, but we don’t want them to get into the danger zone either.”

Dr. Robert Hopkins with UAMS said COVID-19 cases aren’t the only thing filling up hospitals.

“This is trauma season, so unfortunately, lots of accidents, falls, those kinds of things, so hospitals or COVID being lower numbers, doesn’t mean hospitals are empty,” Hopkins said.

Dr. Hopkins said he’s concerned, but not worried about the rise right now. However, as you enjoy your summer plans he said its still important to remember COVID-19 is out there.

“Let’s not try to put blinders on to say that COVID is not real or not still here, it is with us and if we back off on precautions, we give the virus a chance to win,” Hopkins said.

Doctors say there’s also a new COVID-19 vaccine that could soon be another option for people. It’s made using the technology that we use in the Hepatitis B vaccine that we’ve used for decades. Dr. Hopkins said it could appeal to those who were hesitant to get an mRNA vaccine like the Pfizer of Moderna option. You can learn more about that vaccine here.