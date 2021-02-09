COVID-19 not given to a special treatment center; cancer patients having to find shots elsewhere

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – High-risk cancer patients were told a COVID-19 was on the way for them, but they are still waiting for the state to deliver.

William Goodson is 72 years old and has two forms of cancer. He said he has been isolating for months to avoid the virus, so news of the vaccine was a weight off his shoulders.

“I wouldn’t be alive today if it weren’t for modern medicine, so to me, it’s like getting out of jail,” Goodson said.

In the beginning, Goodson said his nurse at Highlands Oncology Group told him the clinic would administer the vaccines, but later learned this was no longer the case.

“She said, ‘Yes, unfortunately, right now it doesn’t look like we’re going to get the vaccine, we hope that changes but basically you’re on your own.'”

CEO of Highlands Oncology Group, Jeff Hunnicutt, said the clinic is ready to start giving the shots right away, it is just waiting for the supply.

“We submitted all the paperwork and applications for the state and nationally, back in late November,” Hunnicutt said. “We’ve kind of been stuck in that holding pattern, like a lot of medical practices.”

As for when that might change, Arkansas’ COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Coordinator, Colonel Robert Ator, said it is based on when the state gets enough vaccines to give to these clincs.

Goodson said he was able to get his first dose of the vaccine through a local pharmacy and is set to get his second dose next week. However, he said he knows many other patients at the clinic who had to be put on waitlists several months out.