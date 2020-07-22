COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Gary Wheeler, Springdale school officials

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springdale Public Schools_5723723527686933000

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gary Wheeler, President of Arkansas Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics, joins Springdale school officials to answer the community’s COVID-19 concerns.

Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland and School Board President Michelle Cook ask important questions regarding COVID-19 and the 2020-2021 school year, with special guest and President of Arkansas Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Gary Wheeler.

Questions include:

  • Is it safe for students to return to school?
  • What tips are there to help our school community with their social and emotional needs?
  • Is it safe to have athletics and extracurricular events?
  • Do masks need to stay on all the time? Can there be an opportunity to take the mask off?
  • Do you have advice for large families at home? How can they reduce the spreading within their home?
  • How effective is rearranging a classroom, and teachers changing clothes often?
  • Can teachers wear a clear face shield? Should a mask be worn with it?
  • What other things should our school district do to prevent the spread of COVID-19?
  • Do guidelines and face coverings work? How do children keep their families safe?
  • Is there anything teachers and staff can do to build their immune system before returning to school?
  • What is COVID-19? How does it impact us? What is next?

The answers to all of those questions are available online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers