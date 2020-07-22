COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Gary Wheeler, Springdale school officials

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gary Wheeler, President of Arkansas Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics, joins Springdale school officials to answer the community’s COVID-19 concerns.
Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland and School Board President Michelle Cook ask important questions regarding COVID-19 and the 2020-2021 school year, with special guest and President of Arkansas Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Gary Wheeler.
Questions include:
- Is it safe for students to return to school?
- What tips are there to help our school community with their social and emotional needs?
- Is it safe to have athletics and extracurricular events?
- Do masks need to stay on all the time? Can there be an opportunity to take the mask off?
- Do you have advice for large families at home? How can they reduce the spreading within their home?
- How effective is rearranging a classroom, and teachers changing clothes often?
- Can teachers wear a clear face shield? Should a mask be worn with it?
- What other things should our school district do to prevent the spread of COVID-19?
- Do guidelines and face coverings work? How do children keep their families safe?
- Is there anything teachers and staff can do to build their immune system before returning to school?
- What is COVID-19? How does it impact us? What is next?
The answers to all of those questions are available online.