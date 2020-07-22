COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Gary Wheeler, Springdale school officials

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Fourteen nursing home residents have died in nine days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health's (ADH) nursing home report for Wednesday, July 22, bringing the cumulative total to 146.

Nine deaths happened at Woodland Hills Health & Rehab Center in Little Rock, in Pulaski County. That facility has a total of 19 deaths since the inception of the pandemic, according to ADH's report.