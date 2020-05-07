COVID-19 recoveries increase drastically in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Arkansas increases drastically.

Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith announced 758 new recoveries since yesterday, May 6.

A total of 2,867 people have now recovered.

Additionally, 710 of the total 3,665 cases are still active right now.

“We’ve gone in and looked carefully at all those cases and classified those as recovered who are recovered. and so there’s quite a change from yesterday because we did some cleaning up of our books so to speak,” Smith said.

Dr. Smith said the large spike in the number of recoveries is partly due to the reclassification of cases and the large increase in numbers from the outbreak at the Cummins Unit.

Once a person is symptom-free for 14 days, they are classified as recovered.