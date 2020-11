FILE – This Oct. 24, 2016 file photo shows dollar bills in New York. After you pay your bills in 2020, will there be any money left for relaxation and entertainment? Will you be able to take a vacation this year? How much can you afford to spend on clothes? These questions may come to mind as you think about your money plans for the new year, but there’s a way to budget for fun in 2020. Financial pros share tips for how to achieve balance in your budget using the 50/30/20 rule and other financial techniques. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There is a new way certain businesses can apply for COVID-19 relief.

The state has launched an online portal for its Businesses Interruption Grant Program.

Companies in the hospitality and personal care industries can apply for grants and reimbursement of certain expenses.

Applications will be taken until November 25th.

For more information, click here.