COVID-19 restrictions don’t stop gym sign-ups

News

by: Justin Trobaugh

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 is not stopping people from creating fitness goals for the new year.

Currently, Arkansas gyms have to follow protocol like keeping 12 feet between workout equipment and in classes. It has limited equipment and class sizes, and kept some people away from the gym.

Mica O’Dell with the Fayetteville Athletic Club says those restrictions did not prove to be a burden for the yearly surge of sign-ups for the new year. “We’ve done sign-ups for classes that are inside our studios. We’re only using our larger spaces and not our smaller studios right now just to make sure that everyone has the space around them that they need,” O’Dell said.

