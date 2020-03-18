COVID-19 slows airlines travel

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport sees a major drop in passenger numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alex English with XNA says the airport has seen a 40% drop in passengers within the last week.

Along with travel restrictions from the U.S. Government, flight cancelations and just a decreased demand from consumers, English says XNA is working hard to keep up with the constant changes.

“The safety of our passengers is our main priority, the safety of our employees and that will be at the forefront with any decisions that are made at XNA,” English says.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread around the world, several airlines are offering cancellation and fee waivers for travelers.