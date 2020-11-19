COVID-19 test facilities reach capacity as testing increases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As more people are getting tested for COVID-19, testing facilities are reaching their capacity.

The Fayetteville Board of Health reported today that people are getting turned away from testing sites because of demand.

Some are having to prioritize who gets a COVID-19 test first.

Officials hope this is a sign that people are taking precautions ahead of the thanksgiving holiday.

“People are wanting to test. I think that’s fantastic. They want to test I think prior to traveling I guess and visiting family,” said Huda Sharaf, CMO at Pat Walker Health Center

The backlog right now is due to a lack of personnel as opposed to earlier in the pandemic when there was a shortage of testing supplies.