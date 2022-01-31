FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council has partnered with the CDC to offer a mass COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Washington County Fairgrounds, beginning Tuesday, February 1 through Monday, February 21.

The testing site will open Tuesday, February 1 at 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Beginning Wednesday, February 2, the testing site will be open seven days a week, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with up to 1,000 PCR tests available each day.

The tests are free and results are typically expected within 48 to 72 hours after testing. Additional details for the testing site are below.

Location: Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 North McConnell Ave, Fayetteville.

Testing Hours: Tuesday, February 1, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and February 2 – February 21, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Registration is encouraged. Registration link and additional details can be found here.

In addition, every home in the United States is now eligible to order four at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests, courtesy of the US government. The tests are free, usually ship in 7-12 days and are available to order online here.

With the surge in Omicron cases in the region, Northwest Arkansas Council officials are urging residents to get vaccinated and boosted if eligible. Vaccines are available for use in individuals ages 5 and up, with boosters available for those ages 12 and up.

The Northwest Arkansas Council continues to host weekly pop-up vaccination events in both Washington and Benton counties for residents ages 5 and older. For vaccination event information and registration, go to: https://nwacouncil.org/vaccine-calendar.

COVID-19 vaccines are free, insurance is not required and those attending Northwest Arkansas Council-hosted clinics will not need to provide identification or a social security number to get vaccinated. For those interested in receiving a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the graphic above can be referenced to understand when they may be eligible and which booster is recommended.

For any questions about the vaccine or details on the clinics, click here, or call 479-334-2929.