COVID-19 testing available at Washington and Benton County Health Units

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) –– Hundreds of people lined up to get tested for COVID-19 in Fayetteville.

Testing at the Washington County Health Unit started at 7 a.m. today, but there was a line starting at 5:45 a.m.

Richard Taffner with the Arkansas Department of Health said the goal was to test 800 people but they met and exceeded that goal.

“It’s important to know how many cases that we have in our community. That way we know how it’s spreading and now how the disease is progressing.” Taffner said.

Testing will be available at both the Washington and Benton County Health Unit from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., five days a week.