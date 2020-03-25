COVID-19 testing capabilities increasing in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson is reassuring Arkansans on the state’s ability to test for COVID-19.

While at first, the Governor said he was not confident we had sufficient testing to know the spread and extent of the outbreak, today he said he is hopeful because of the high number of tests we’re getting from commercial labs in addition to resources from the Dept. of Health and UAMS.

He said there is some delay because different supplies have to come from supply chain to make sure labs are operating as they should.