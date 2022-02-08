FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – After months of the Northwest Arkansas Council and UAMS coordinating with the CDC, the free testing clinic is now back open.

However, The line at the clinic isn’t as long as organizers might have hoped.

“It’s been down with more people are thinking about the weather. That is sort of took the forefront, and that’s slowed down the testing. It hasn’t shown that Covid is out of the area; it’s just no one is getting tested,” says the site leader for the clinic, Bill Goff.

When we connected with him at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, only a handful of people had come by to be tested.

Goff says the clinic has the capacity to test 1000 people a day, but he would be lucky to get 100.

“I think a lot of people are feeling that it has sort of passed; the big surge really isn’t being talked about as much because we were worried about the weather,” says Goff.

The Arkansas Department Of Health agrees that the Omicron variant is still a very real concern. Continuing to get tested if you are feeling under the weather is important for many reasons.

“One is people who have COVID-19 need to know they have it, so they don’t spread it, and two as many people are at increased risk for severe illness,” says Dr. Dillaha with the ADH.

If you are a high-risk patient who contracts COVID-19, you’ll know to take additional and potentially life-saving steps.

Goff whats to emphasize that the clinic is 100% free and that no insurance or co-pay is required.

The clinic here at the Washington County Fair Ground will run seven days a week, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. every day, and it will go until the 21st.

Washington Regional says COVID testing lines and new daily case counts don’t tell the story or give a true benchmark to what the community is actually experiencing.

“Northwest Arkansas is not seeing that decline; we are seeing more COVID patients and more ICU patients than we have at any other point in the pandemic. Just as last sunday, we saw 38 deaths, that’s more deaths than we had in one day since last year,” Says Birch Wright, COO for Washington Regional.

The Arkansas Department of Health says those who are unvaccinated still account for 98.1% of COVID hospitalizations.

Both the adh and Washington Regional say while hospitals continue to be at a high watermark, they’ll hopefully be in a more manageable position in the next several weeks.