COVID-19 testing completed for all state prison inmates/staff

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) announced that all state prison inmates have been tested for COVID-19.

The process took about six weeks to complete, however, the governor publically announced the plan on August, 5.

The mass testing involved 14,650 inmates, 5,120 tested positive. Of the staff, 4,728 were tested and 378 were positive. Overall, 19,378 of inmates and staff were tested and that wraps up the campaign. Hutchinson said the testing needs to continue from time to time in the state prison population.

To get the process completed, National Guard personnel helped.

Nationally, at least 102,494 prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, as of August 18, according to The Marshall Project. That is a 7% increase from the previous week.

In Arkansas, Friday was the highest day for COVID-19 positive cases — 887 and for deaths at 22. More than 6,300 people were tested in the last 24 hours, with the governor calling it a “robust day [for testing].”

A CLOSER LOOK: in prison and COVID positive … what happens next?

2 more prison inmate deaths COVID-19 related; 27 total